CM’s advisor expresses grief over death of PPP senator

Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative Department, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior Pakistan People’s Party leader, intellectual and Senator Taj Haider. In his condolence message, Mazari stated, “Taj Haider was a man of principles, grace and unwavering commitment. He devoted his entire life to the cause of ideology, integrity, and public service. His death is not only a loss to PPP but a void in Pakistan’s political and intellectual landscape.” He added, “Taj Haider’s intellectual guidance, organizational role and fearless stance on public issues will always be remembered. We stand with his family in this grief and pray for strength and peace for them.” Mazari concluded by praying, “May Allah grant the departed soul eternal peace, elevate his status in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and bless the bereaved family with patience and solace.