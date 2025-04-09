Taj Haider laid to rest in premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine

Senior leader and the General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider, who passed away last night, was laid to rest in the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine here on Wednesday evening.

The funeral prayer of the deceased politician was offered at Masjid-o-Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase IV. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and several other politicians attended the funeral.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Mian Raza Rabani, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Manzoor Hussain Wasan, Karachi Commissioner Hasan Naqvi, provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah, among others, were also in attendance.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said the soem of Taj Haider will be held on Friday at about 4 pm at Imam Bargah Yasrab in Defence Phase IV.

Taj Haider was born on March 8, 1942, in Kota, Rajasthan and his family migrated to Pakistan after the partition of the sub continent.

Taj Haider’s political journey began in 1967 when he attended the Socialist Convention. The same year, he formally joined the PPP and became one of its founding members.

In recognition of his contributions to literature and science, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his services in the scientific domain.

He also received the 13th ptv Award for Best Drama Serial Writer in 2006.