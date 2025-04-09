Rupee sheds 5 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 5 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.72. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs281.00 and Rs282.50, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.02 to close at Rs308.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas an increase of Rs1.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs359.11 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs357.95. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 2 and 1 pasia to close at Rs76.44 and Rs74.79, respectively.