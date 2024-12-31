Hania and Fahad Mustafa cancel Virginia event

Celebrated on-screen duo Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa have canceled their scheduled appearance in Virginia, citing multiple reasons, including health concerns and negative experiences. According to a press release from the event organisers, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars informed them of their withdrawal just hours before the event was set to begin. The release stated, “The all-female trio of local promoters and sponsors were only informed of the cancellation this morning by Hania Aamir and late last night by Fahad Mustafa despite all preparations being finalised and the event ready to go.” “The artists have cited fatigue, feeling unwell, negative experiences during previous events and poor expectations from the Virginia event. Their individual decision to cancel was made to prioritize their well-being,” the statement further read. The controversy began after Hania Aamir walked out of the Dallas meet-and-greet, leaving fans disappointed and frustrated. Addressing the incident on social media, Hania explained that the decision to leave was driven by alleged mistreatment of her female manager by one of the event organizers.