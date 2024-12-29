Govt committed to reviving economy: Muqam

Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir Affairs and States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday said that federal government was making untiring efforts for revival of the economy and promotion of trade and investment in the country.

Addressing the concluding session of the two days Swat Trade Show 2024 as Chief Guest in Mingora Swat district, he said that the trickled down effects of the Govt prudent economic and fiscal reforms have started viable and the price hike was slashed down to a single digit which is a great triumph indeed.

He termed the Trade Devolopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)’s efforts for empowerment and promotion of local businesses as positive besides economic development of the region was important.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Swat trade show would help provide opportunities to local traders in expansion of their bussiness and attract investment besides enhancing the country’s economy significantly.

The Federal Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was making solid efforts to resolve the economic issues in the country, he said, adding the Prime Minister and his team was making untiring efforts to put the country back on road to economic prosperity.

Reiterating the sacrfices rendered by the people of Khyber Pakthunkwa especially of Malakand Division and Swat for peace and stability of Pakistan, Amir Muqam said that agitation politics of PTI was no solution to the KP’s problems and expressed the hope that focus would be made on the law and order situation besides resolution of the masses problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He claimed that huge amount was being spent on carrying out of malicious propganda on social media against state institutions which was highly deplorable.

He said that politics of hooliganism and propganda against state institutions was not in the country’s interest, hoping that PTI would use the Govt resources on welfare of masses rather than aimless sit ins and staging agitation marches in Islamabad.

He said that then PTI Govt has put the country into the verge of bankruptcy while the Shehbaz Sharif Govt in its past 14 months tenure had saved the country’s from an economic default.