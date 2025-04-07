Pakistan, Uzbekistan renew pledge to bolster bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani held a significant meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings, being held in Tashkent from 5-9 April 2025.

Chairman Senate Gilani conveyed warm greetings from the people and leadership of Pakistan and extended heartfelt congratulations to the President on the successful hosting of the IPU Assembly and the recently held parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan. Both dignitaries acknowledged the centuries-old religious, cultural, and historical ties between the two nations, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation in all domains. Special reference was made to the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan in February 2025, during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed and the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was agreed upon.

Chairman Senate praised the resumption of direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent, terming it a vital step toward increasing people-to-people contacts and business-to-business (B2B) linkages. The two leaders reviewed the growing political and institutional engagements between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, including regular convening of Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commissions, as well as joint business forums aimed at boosting economic ties.

Chairman Senate Gilani emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and reconstituting the active Parliamentary Friendship Groups following recent elections in both countries. He noted that such exchanges help reinforce diplomatic trust and facilitate cooperation on regional and global platforms. The discussions also focused on economic and trade relations, with both sides recognizing the significant increase in bilateral trade, which reached over USD 105 million in FY 2023-24. They reaffirmed the mutual goal of expanding trade volume to USD 2 billion in the coming years. Connectivity emerged as a central theme, with both sides expressing strong support for strategic initiatives like the Trans-Afghan Railway Project and the International Multimodal Transport Corridor (ITC-BRKUAP), which aim to enhance regional integration and access to the Arabian Sea.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani welcomed Uzbekistan’s participation in these corridor projects and expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to move forward with feasibility and construction phases through collaborative efforts. Visa facilitation also featured prominently in the discussions. Chairman Senate appreciated Uzbekistan’s steps so far and urged for a reciprocal easing of visa regimes to support trade, tourism, and economic connectivity. The recent signing of the Visa Abolition Agreement for Diplomatic Passport Holders was acknowledged as a constructive move.

In his concluding remarks, Syed Yousuf Gilani expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Uzbekistan and reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations and regional prosperity.