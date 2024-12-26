Sajal stuns social media with latest pictures

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly stunned netizens with her latest set of pictures on social site Instagram. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Sajal Aly treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new pictures, flaunting a casual yet cosy winter look for an at-home evening. “Just a girl, chasing dreams,” she added in the caption of the four-picture carousel post with Little Richard’s ‘Tutti Frutti’, which sees the actor in an off-duty minimal look, paired with some winter wools, to keep her warm. Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section. With more than 10 million Instagrammers on her followers list, Aly is among the most-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of both her modelling and acting assignments as well as little sneak peeks of her personal life with the family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in her Hollywood debut, British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ and her last year’s blockbuster drama ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.