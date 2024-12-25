Chrissy reveals Esti has become ‘mysteriously obsessed’ with John Cena

Esti Stephens feels that hustle, loyalty, respect towards John Cena. Chrissy Teigen revealed that her and John Legend’s 23-month-old daughter recently developed a fascination with the former WWE star and now owns multiple action figures in his likeness. The cookbook author-who also shares Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and son Wren, 18 months with the singer-posted five clips of Esti playing with her new figurine of the Ricky Stanicky actor, in which she hilariously mentions John by name several times. “a few months ago, Esti mysteriously became obsessed with John Cena,” Chrissy captioned her Instagram carousel post Dec. 21. “So I got her more John Cena’s and now she can’t do anything without a John Cena.” Wearing rose-covered pajamas, Esti asks her mom to open the new toy package before she starts to play with him and use him to pet one of the family dogs. In another clip, Chrissy and an unnamed woman ask her if she “married John Cena?” after she tried to put the model’s ring on him.