PITB team visits SCCI

A team of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) visited Business Facilitation Centre (BFC), and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.

The team comprised Project Director Haroon Rasul and Project Director Syed Faizan Bukhari.

The visit of team was to continuing with awareness campaign of “Maryam Ki Dastak” App in Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries. The team was warmly welcomed by SCCI Vice President Omer Khalid, Convener SME committee Faizan Akbar and Convener Electronic and Social Media Committee Ejaz Ghauri. Briefing about Maryam Ki Dastak, Project Director Haroon Rasul appreciating the efforts of Punjab government, stressed the need for further collaboration to support such innovative solutions. The initiative aims to provide doorstep delivery of various government services, ensuring convenience and accessibility for the public, he added. He gave a comprehensive presentation detailing the objectives, scope, and achievements of the Maryam Ke Dastak programme.