Bangladesh reinstates ‘except Israel’ clause on passports amid protests

Bangladesh has reintroduced the phrase “except Israel” on its passports. This decision comes after mass protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza. The inscription had been removed in 2021 to align with international travel standards under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Now, the government has reversed this policy following public outcry.

On April 12, 2025, around 100,000 people gathered in Dhaka to condemn Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans like “Free, Free Palestine.” They also criticized foreign leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for their support of Israeli policies.

Despite the reinstatement of the passport phrase, Bangladesh still does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. The country remains committed to supporting Palestine. The recent violence in Gaza has further fueled anti-Israel sentiments in Bangladesh, where public support for Palestinian statehood is strong.

In reaction to the protests, several political groups, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have called for stronger government action on Palestine. The movement has sparked discussions for greater isolation of Israel and increased support for the Palestinian cause within the country’s diplomatic policies.