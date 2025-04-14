Nepra faces criticism over high fees for consumer appeals

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is facing significant backlash for its high fees on consumer appeals. Many are worried that these fees make justice inaccessible and unfair. The issue gained attention after a dissent from Nepra’s Member for Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana. He opposed the regulator’s rejection of an appeal from Karachi industrialist Muhammad Arif Bilwani.

Bilwani raised concerns about issues related to K-Electric’s power generation tariff. However, Nepra dismissed his request on technical grounds. They argued that Bilwani was not involved in the original case and had paid only a minimal fee of Rs1,000. This contrasts sharply with the Rs1 million fee needed for a proper appeal.

In his dissenting note, Rana pointed out that Nepra had accepted similar review requests from other parties, including the federal government. He emphasized that the Nepra Act aims to protect consumers and promote transparency. Rana argued that there should be affordable pathways for the public to challenge decisions. He criticized Nepra for making it difficult for people to participate due to procedural barriers.

The controversy highlights a growing concern about public access to justice in regulatory matters. Critics warn that the current fee structure may favor monopolies and place an unfair financial burden on consumers. Many are now calling for reforms to improve accountability and accessibility in Nepra’s processes.