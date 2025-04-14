FPCCI lauds PM’s consultative budget approach

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food, Convenor Shahid Imran on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assurance of adopting a consultative approach with all stakeholders in the formulation of upcoming Federal budget. Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by former FPCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Iqbal, Shahid Imran termed the move a crucial step towards ensuring a “level playing field” for traders, businesses, and industries. He emphasized that inclusive policy-making was essential for sustainable economic growth and development. He highlighted the significance of involving all stakeholders, particularly the private sector, in the budgetary process to effectively address sector-specific challenges and align fiscal strategies with economic realities. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s inclusive approach reflects a commitment to collaborative governance and will help build trust between the government and the business community,” he said. Shahid Imran added that such cooperation was vital for streamlining tax reforms and encouraging investment in key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and exports.