PFC to supply quality furniture to Bangladesh

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that the Council is ready to cater to Bangladesh’s expanding furniture market by offering high-quality, internationally compliant products at competitive prices. Chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors held here, the CEO stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s export footprint while strengthening economic ties with Bangladesh. He underscored Pakistan’s longstanding expertise in producing durable and aesthetically pleasing furniture crafted from premium materials by highly skilled artisans. By leveraging cost-effective production methods, PFC aims to offer affordable yet superior furniture solutions, positioning Pakistan as a key regional player in the industry. “This move is in line with PFC’s strategic vision to diversify exports and tap into emerging markets,” he added. Bangladeshi buyers stand to gain from access to a broad selection of cost-effective residential and commercial furniture. “Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction drives this venture,” said PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq, highlighting its potential to boost employment, generate foreign exchange, and increase bilateral trade.