Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wishes sikh community a joyous Baisakhi

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent warm greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and worldwide. He expressed his heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing the significance of this festive day.

In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted that Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season. He noted that it symbolizes the hard work of farmers and represents joy and renewal. “It is time to reap the fruits of labor,” he added.

PM Shehbaz pointed out that Baisakhi brings communities together, strengthening the nation’s fabric. He encouraged everyone to embrace the spirit of the festival for a better and more inclusive future.

As people celebrate Baisakhi, the Prime Minister’s message encourages unity and hope among all communities, fostering a stronger Pakistan.