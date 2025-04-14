Rabeeca Khan discusses her viral fame and meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Rabeeca Khan, a rising TikTok star and actress, opened up about her experiences in the entertainment world. She revealed that her father, comedian Kashif Khan, took her to meet many celebrities as a child. Most notably, she mentioned a memorable encounter with Shah Rukh Khan. He praised Kashif’s work and said he admires his talent.

In addition to filming family vlogs, Rabeeca creates content on various topics. She emphasized that many people think creating videos is easy, but this is not true. She pointed out that many influencers gain views easily, even for simple videos. In contrast, she has worked hard and sometimes struggled for views. However, she never lost hope.

Recently, Rabeeca made a video on a song by Shah Rukh Khan. To her surprise, it went viral! Yash Raj Films shared her video and tagged her, marking a significant milestone in her career. This acknowledgment thrilled her, and she expressed her disbelief about such an achievement.

Rabeeca also shared her admiration for actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Moreover, she collaborated with Indian actress Jannat Zubair for film promotions in Dubai. With her father’s support and her determination, Rabeeca continues to pursue her dreams in showbiz, inspiring others along the way.