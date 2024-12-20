Naqvi, JI chief discuss Kurram situation

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters in Mansoora Lahore, where he held a meeting with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. During the meeting, current law and order situation in the country and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail. Both leaders also discussed the situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the tribal district of Kurram. The interior minister stated that maintaining law and order situation throughout the country is the top priority of the government. Mohsin Naqvi also apprised Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami presented proposals regarding KE (K-Electric). He further stated that the Government of Pakistan should play its role regarding the Palestinian issue. The interior minister emphasized that the government is taking the matter very seriously, noting that the Prime Minister has raised the Palestinian issue on every forum. Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer-ul-Azeem and Deputy Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Dr. Osama Razi were also present during the meeting.