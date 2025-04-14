Ahsan Iqbal urges Sindh govt to prioritise Karachi’s infrastructure

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has urged the Sindh government to prioritise the development of Karachi’s infrastructure, particularly the K-IV water supply project, calling the city Pakistan’s economic and financial hub.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with members of the Pakistan Business Council, Iqbal said the federal government is investing Rs125b into the K-IV project and expects the provincial government to fulfill its responsibilities regarding downstream components.

He emphasised that Karachi, being the economic runway of Pakistan, must receive focused infrastructural support. “The federal government has already approved Rs5b for road construction in the SITE industrial area,” he noted.

Iqbal highlighted that the federal government will play an active role in enhancing Karachi’s infrastructure, referencing the successful completion of the Green Line BRT project, which saw a Rs25b investment.

During the briefing, he stressed the need to harness the potential of the corporate sector as the primary engine of economic growth. He explained that public sector capacity to attract investment has diminished due to ongoing crises, making the role of private enterprise more crucial.

He further noted that the government has launched several initiatives to boost youth skills in the IT sector and intends to collaborate with the corporate sector to meet global environmental standards. He praised corporate efforts to support women and persons with disabilities, urging continued improvements in these areas.

“We will form a working group within the Planning Ministry to address private sector challenges on priority,” he added. “The Pakistan Business Council has pledged its cooperation and its research continues to assist in shaping effective economic policies.”

Iqbal reiterated that public-private partnerships would be key to activating unutilised government assets and land.

Additionally, he confirmed that work on the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway will begin in 2025, with completion expected within three years. The Ministry of Communications has also started feasibility work for a new alignment of the Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway.

Concluding his remarks, Iqbal called for wastewater recycling in Karachi, suggesting its reuse in agriculture and industry, which would help address the city’s water needs sustainably.