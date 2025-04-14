PPP won’t compromise on controversial canal project: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has declared that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will never compromise on the controversial canal project, “come what may”.

Speaking at a charged rally, he said, “you can’t rob seven crore people of their right to water and expect silence in return”. He announced a massive public gathering on April 18 to raise awareness, calling the canal issue a matter of life and death for Sindh.

Faryal Talpur echoed her stance, warning that turning Sindh into a wasteland while greening others was unacceptable. “We won’t let Sindh become another Karbala, “she said.

PPP leaders lambasted the political exploration of the project, asserting that the President has no constitutional authority to approve it. “We have buried martyrs, we will fight till out last breath,” vowed Memon, urging the jiyalas to reject “this theatrical fraud.