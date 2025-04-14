Cop martyred in Karachi gun attack

A police constable embraced martyrdom when unidentified accused opened fire on him in Karachi on Monday.

The incident took place in Ranchore Line Police Station area of the megacity. According to details, the martyred cop was performing his duty in Chakiwara Police Station.

The policeman was standing in front of a Biryani shop when unidentified gunmen sprayed him with bullets, killing him on the spot. Initial reports termed the murder of policeman “target killing”.

Police officials said that they already obtained CCTV footage of the incident. Police registered a FIR in Eidgah Police Station on behalf of the government and started investigations.