CM Murad wants work on uplift projects expedited

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of the P&D, Finance, and Works departments to review the progress of ongoing development works across the province, according to a government spokesperson.

The meeting held at the CM House was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning & Development Nasir Shah, Minister for Works Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary to the CM Agha Wasif, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Muhammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, Secretary Zubair Channa, and other senior officials.

The CM reviewed the progress of the Coastal Highway scheme and noted that during his recent visit to Thatta, citizens urged faster progress on the project. The Works Department informed the CM that the 36-kilometre-long highway is in the preliminary phase of groundwork and has been submitted for revision.

The project is being jointly funded by the Federal and provincial governments on a 50:50 basis. The CM directed the Works Department to expedite the project, emphasizing its importance in facilitating traffic and protecting coastal areas from sea intrusion.

A development scheme worth Rs. 5 billion is underway for the construction of roads in SITE Industrial Estate.

So far, Rs. 500 million has been released, and tenders have been completed. The CM instructed that work be accelerated to ensure completion within the new fiscal year.

Under the Prime Minister’s program, reconstruction of 1,800 schools damaged by floods is in progress. These schools are being rebuilt through 50:50 funding from the Sindh and federal governments. A total allocation of Rs. 12 billion has been made for the project, and tenders have been finalized. The CM directed that funds be released immediately to begin construction.

Link via M-5 Interchange: A key road project connecting Rohri to Guddu Barrage via Kanpur Mehr, Mirpur Mathelo, and Murid Sheikh spans 150 kilometres, with an estimated cost of Rs. 18.8 billion. The tender has been completed, and the CM ordered the release of Rs. 5 billion for the current year.

The dualization of the 31.40-kilometre Tando Allahyar-Tando Adam road is also in the pipeline, with a total project cost of Rs. 9.2 billion. Tenders are complete and work is set to begin. The CM allocated Rs. 1 billion for this fiscal year and instructed the immediate release of funds to initiate construction.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the timely completion of all these development projects, highlighting their importance in improving infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare across the province.

Separately, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Wahur near Sehwan to attend the 18th death anniversary ceremony of his father, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah. He offered prayers at his father’s grave and recited Fateha for his soul.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, CM Murad Ali Shah said, “I have come here to attend my father’s 18th death anniversary. I prayed for his forgiveness and also prayed for myself to follow in my father’s footsteps and serve the people selflessly.”

Highlighting the upcoming political activity, he stated, “Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a public rally in Hyderabad on April 18 and we expect strong participation from the public.”

Responding to a question, the chief minister said he was unaware of who had given Azam Swati the mandate for negotiations. “We want PTI to abandon its confrontational style of politics and adopt a more constructive and serious approach in the national interest”, he added.

On the issue of canals, Murad Ali Shah maintained that Sindh has a strong case, our stance cannot be rejected, and Bilawal Bhutto has also clearly stated that he will stand with the people.

Addressing concerns over law and order, he assured improvements in the security situation in Sehwan and other areas. When asked about MQM’s recent statement, he expressed surprise and said it reminded him of the political era of the 1980s and 1990s.

Several notable officials accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit including Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, former MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, Secretary Public Health Engineering Sindh Syed Ajaz Ali Shah, Muhammad Saleem Bajari, Amanullah Shahani, Sardar Hakim Khan Noohani, Makhdoom Zamir, Syed Asif Ali Shah, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Shahzad Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ali Murtaza Shah, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga and other relevant officials.