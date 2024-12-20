Memon announces support for film, drama actors

The Information Department of the Government of Sindh has announced its decision to support individuals involved in the film and drama industry by establishing the Films and Drama Production Board. The Films and Drama Production Board was formed by the Information Department of the Government of Sindh following approval from the Sindh Cabinet. The decision to establish the board was taken during a key meeting chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Director Advertisement Muhammad Yousuf Kaboro, Sarang Latif Chandio, and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the newly established board would facilitate film and drama production and also the people associated with the sector. He said it would play an important role in the promotion of cultural representation and creative talent. He said the board would facilitate the people associated with the film and drama industry. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to highlighting the rich and diverse culture of the province and its comprehensive historical heritage.

He said that the Information Department is taking concrete steps to promote new talent and positive thinking in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, should be promoted through film and drama. He further said that in contributing to overcoming social evils and weakening their impact, one will have to take the assistance of civil society, artists, and people from all walks of life. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that, considering the problems faced by the media industry, the need of the hour is to provide more support for its development, the Sindh Information Department would continue to play its role in positive thinking among the public by utilizing all available resources.