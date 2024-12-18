Pakistan issues visas to 84 Indian pilgrims to visit religious sites

Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to 84 Indian citizens for religious rituals and pilgrimage at sacred sites in Pakistan. According to a spokesperson for the High Commission, the Indian Hindu pilgrims were granted a seven-day visa from December 19 to 25. During their visit, the pilgrims will travel to the historic Katas Raj Temple located in the Chakwal district, where they will perform religious rites. Speaking on the occasion, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, expressed his best wishes for the pilgrims, hoping their journey would be spiritually enriching and fulfilling. The pilgrims will enter Pakistan via the Wagah Border on Thursday, December 19. Upon arrival, they will be welcomed by officials from the Evacuee Trust Property Board.