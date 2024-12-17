Salman loves home food: Arpita

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a complete ‘foodie’ and loves his home food, which includes rajma chawal, crispy ‘bhindi’ and mutton biryani among many other yummy delicacies, revealed his youngest sister Arpita Khan.

Asked Arpita, if her brother and Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman is a foodie, she told IANS: “Yes, bhai is definitely a foodie just like all of us in the family. He loves his home food, it’s the most comforting to him.”

“Mutton biryani, beetroot chicken, dal gosht, desi jungli chicken, Rajma chawal, crispy bhindi are the go-to dishes we all love and relish,” said Arpita, who has recently opened a restaurant called “Mercii”, refined European dining destination, in Mumbai.

She revealed that Salman has developed his own “special dish”, which is loved by all at home.

“We have our own home special dish called Mixture created by bhai, it’s a recipe developed by him and that tops it all.”

Arpita, who is married to actor Aayush, also shared that her family visited her new venture and loved the food. “I am glad till now all my family members who visited the restaurant have loved the interiors, the vibe and the food.”