West Indies, Bangladesh eye T20I improvements to close out the year

West Indies will look to take the high from the 3-0 ODI series win in St Kitts into St Vincent where they now play three T20Is against Bangladesh. It is the fag end of the tour for the visitors, who would look to end their time in the West Indies with a win under their belt.

West Indies crushed Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODIs after the visitors fought back to draw the Test series 1-1 in Jamaica earlier in the tour. The relationship between the two teams seems to have improved after some heated sledging in the Test series, but that wouldn’t stop them from thrashing out another highly-competitive three-match series.

Both teams come into the matches with poor performances in T20Is recently. There will be mini-contests in the shortest format too, particularly between Jaker Ali and the West Indies fast bowlers.

Rovman Powell now takes over the West Indies side as their T20I captain from ODI skipper Shai Hope. The hosts have called up Keacy Carty for the first time in T20Is, while the likes of Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis will make up the top order. Then come Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase and Justin Greaves completing the middle order.