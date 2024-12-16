Iftikhar Malik urges adoption of China’s economic model

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik has called for adopting China’s economic model to transform Pakistan’s industrial sector into a digitalized economy. In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasised the need for bold reforms and strategic partnerships to modernize Pakistan’s outdated industrial framework, enhance productivity, and foster economic resilience. He said China’s rapid ascent as a global economic powerhouse, attributing its success to policies focusing on technological innovation, robust infrastructure development, and incentives for industrial automation. He pointed out that Pakistan could replicate key elements of China’s model, particularly its digital transformation initiatives, to harness its industrial potential and compete in the global market. Malik stressed the importance of creating Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with cutting-edge technology and facilities, similar to those established under China’s economic reforms. He added that fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and offering incentives for technology adoption were essential to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).