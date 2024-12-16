Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs3.05 per litre

The government on Sunday kept the price of petrol unchanged and reduced High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs3.05 per litre for the next fortnight.

For the next 15 days, the prices of petrol and HSD will remain at Rs252.10 per litre, and Rs255.38 per litre, respectively, according to a Finance Division notification.

The price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs3.32, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs2.78 per litre. The two commodities will be sold at Rs161.66 and Rs148.95 per litre, respectively.

The new prices come into effect from December 16, 2024.