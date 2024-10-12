Saudi minister expresses willingness to enhance investment in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, has expressed a strong willingness to further boost investments in Pakistan. He made these remarks during a G2G (government-to-government) roundtable conference between the Saudi investors’ delegation and members of Pakistan’s federal cabinet, held in Islamabad on Friday. Highlighting Pakistan’s vast investment potential, the Saudi minister said that his meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials had been highly productive and were expected to yield positive results. He expressed satisfaction with his visit and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation. Federal ministers participating in the roundtable expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government and assured the visiting delegation of Pakistan’s full cooperation in facilitating investment opportunities. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted that Pakistan’s economy was moving towards stability, with all key indicators showing positive trends.