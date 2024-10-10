Khyber under Section 144 for 30 Days

The office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday notified imposition of section 144 across the district for a period of 30 days with effect from October 09 to November 07 and banned huge public gatherings in the district. It said that section 144 has been imposed in the wake of present security situation and threat alerts received from various sources and as discussed during the district intelligence coordination committee meeting. It said that the safety and security of the general public and their properties was the prime priority of the government therefore a ban has been imposed on public gatherings to discourage miscreants from creating disturbance and compromising peace and public safety. The notification warned that violation of section 144 would be proceeded against under section 188 PPC within the respective area of the jurisdiction of district Khyber.