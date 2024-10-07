I have not left acting: Yashma

Showbiz industry’s talented actress Yashma Gill has cleared the air regarding her professional journey. Dr Zakir Naik organised a Q/A session at the Governor House of Karachi in which a sea of people witnessed. During the session, Yashma Gill asked a question to the Islamic scholar. She said she turned atheist a few years ago. But then the videos of Dr Zakir Naik helped her to find a right path of religion. The scholar then mistakenly said, “He is extremely happy that our sister has left the showbiz world and found the path to right path.” After the response of the scholar went viral, the actress said it was misunderstanding. She is still doing acting and trying to balance between ‘Dunya’ and ‘Akhrat’.