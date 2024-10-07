Imran, others charged with ‘rebellion, terrorism’

A case has been registered against former incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding chairperson Imran Khan and several party leaders and workers under serious charges of “rebellion and terrorism”. The case was filed at the Islam Pura police station on Sunday, accusing former premier Imran, along with 200 party members, of inciting “violence against the state”. Among the named individuals in the FIR are prominent PTI lawmakers, including Hamad Azhar, Salman Akram Raja, Ghulam Mohiuddin, MPA Shahbaz, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Sheikh Imtiaz, Ali Imtiaz, and Shabbir Gujjar. According to the FIR, Imran allegedly incited these leaders from jail, urging them to “promote violence against the state”, which led to protests and vandalism. Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, into police custody for one day.