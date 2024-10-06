Katcha Dacoits kidnap 14 persons including Hindu traders for ransom

Dacoits of the Katcha area kidnapped 14 people, while 4 people were recovered by police in Sadiqabad, reported police said on Sunday.

According to details, the dacoits also killed a citizen after his failure to pay ransom, while eight other people were still hostages.

Sources said that Katcha dacoits were demanding heavy ransom for the release of kidnapped people from their families.

The sources further said that Kutcha dacoits were demanding the release of their colleague who belonged to the Sakani Gang in response to the release of the Hindu community people.

Sources said that besides kidnapping, dacoits of the Katcha area also demanded extortion from local traders. Traders appealed to the government to take effective measures for the safety and security of local businessmen.

On the other hand, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistan People’s Party, Mumtaz Chang, brought the whole situation to the notice of President Asif Ali Zardari.