PTI sowing discord between capital, provinces

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for instigating provincial resources against the federation and accused the PTI for introducing an ominous tradition of provincial onslaught on the federation. In a post on his official X-handle, the Senator wrote, “It happened many times in the past that the government of the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party was in some parts of the federation and provinces. Despite the mutual tension, it has never happened that any of the federating unit has attacked the federation under the leadership of the Chief Minister.” He regretted that this sad tradition was introduced by PTI in 2016 when then Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pervez Khattak launched the first attack on Islamabad. In 2022, the PTI founder attacked the federal capital with the help of then Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and the provincial government’s resources, he said, adding, “And now Chief Minister Gandapur has made a new form to attack the federal government.” “Is there any political party in any country in the world doing this? An armed group can be called a political party?” the Senator queried.