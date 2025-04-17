UK willing to partner in boosting Pakistan’s economy to $2tr: envoy

The United Kingdom is ready to partner with Pakistan to help grow its economy to $2 trillion, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott said on Thursday, reaffirming Britain’s long-term commitment to the country’s economic development.

Addressing the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit, Marriott said the UK is determined to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Pakistan across several vital sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, engineering, and energy.

She noted that the UK remains one of the largest providers of financial, business, and trade services globally, and sees great potential in Pakistan’s economy, especially given its young and dynamic population.

“If Pakistan continues on its current path of reforms and economic stability, there’s every reason to believe its economy could reach the $2 trillion mark,” Marriott said.

The high commissioner described relations between the two countries as “two sides of the same coin,” adding that their partnership has gained significant ground in recent years. Bilateral trade between the UK and Pakistan currently stands at £4.4 billion, and both sides have set a target to double this figure to £10 billion in the coming years.

Marriott said that beyond trade, both nations were working together on major initiatives such as the Reko Diq mining project, alongside important collaborations in clean energy and climate change response. She highlighted that Britain’s focus was not just economic but also social, supporting reforms in education, healthcare, and engineering sectors.

Referring to Pakistan’s recent progress on economic reforms, particularly under International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes, Marriott said the UK fully supports these efforts and views them as essential for long-term stability.

She revealed that Britain is currently financing a $45 million programme aimed at macroeconomic development in Pakistan. Additionally, the UK is actively involved in promoting clean and green energy initiatives, which she described as crucial for Pakistan’s sustainable future.

“Our collaboration with Pakistan is guided by long-term, strategic thinking and a shared belief in Pakistan’s enormous potential,” she added.

The envoy praised the organisers of the business summit, particularly Azfar Ahsan, for creating a platform where global business leaders, experts, and policymakers could exchange ideas on building a prosperous future for Pakistan.

Marriott concluded by emphasising that Britain’s partnership with Pakistan is founded on mutual respect and shared interests, and that the UK is ready to play its part in helping Pakistan achieve a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive economy.