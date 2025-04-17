Textile exports rise by 9.38% to Rs13.6bn in three quarters

Textile exports witnessed an increase of 9.38 per cent during the first three quarters of the current financial year (July-March) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at $ 13,613.702 million during the July-March (2024-25) against the exports of $ 12,445.935 million during July-March (2023-24). The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 0.11 percent to $ 1,424.503 million from $ 1,422.886 million while the export of knitwear surged by 16.82 percent to $ 3,785.369 million from $ 3,240.272 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 13.70 percent to $2,374.260 million from $ 2,088.267 million, towels by 4.46 percent to $ 818.733 million from $ 783.799 million; tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 14.46 percent to $ 101.135 million this year compared to the exports of $ 88.359 million last year.

Similarly, the export of ready-made garments grew by 19.05 percent to $ 3,091.574 million from $ 2,596.889 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 11.06 percent to $ 303.919 million from $ 273.660 million; made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 9.80 percent to $ 588.138 million from $ 535.662 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 3.79 percent to $ 561.382 million from $ 540.883 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included raw cotton the exports of which declined by 98.45 percent to $0.871 million from $56.086 million.