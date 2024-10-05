CBD CEO directs swift completion of Walton railway crossing flyover

Imran Amin CEO of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) chaired a significant review meeting, to assess the progress of ongoing development projects. The authority also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is working on major infrastructure enhancement projects including CBD Route 47, Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, and Walton Road.

During the meeting, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, was briefed on the current status of all projects. He directed that the water-bound layer at Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover be completed swiftly, and asphalt work should begin promptly. The meeting was attended by Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, senior officials from NESPAK and NLC, and the project contractors.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin was informed that the asphalt work from Defense Mor to Qainchi on Walton Road has been completed and the road is now open for traffic. Additionally, the final asphalt layer on Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover is also complete and it will be fully operational for traffic within a day or two.

The CEO CBD Punjab also visited the CBD Route 47 Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, where he emphasized the need to expedite the completion of the water-bound layer and commence asphalt work as soon as possible.

On his visit, Imran Amin remarked, “Route 47 and Walton Railway Crossing Flyover is a critical link connecting Gulberg to Walton Road. Completing this link will improve traffic flow and provide relief to the people of Lahore.”