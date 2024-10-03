Three bar associations announce ‘resistance’ against proposed amendment

The Islamabad High Court Bar, Islamabad District Bar and Islamabad Bar Council in a joint press conference announced resistance to stop the proposed constitutional amendments. The bar association said after these amendments, the Supreme Court will have no more power than the ‘Sessions Judge’. “We don’t just reject but we will resist to stop them,” Aleem Abbasi told media persons on behalf of three associations. The demand of the three lawyer representative organizations of Islamabad to withdraw the 63A revision from the Supreme Court Bar.