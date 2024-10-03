Big relief for Elahi family; LHC orders remove of their names from PCL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has provided significant relief to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his family, ordering the removal of their names from the Passport Control List (PCL) on Thursday.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza presided over the hearing, which involved petitions filed by former Punjab speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, his son Rasakh Elahi, and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi.

During the proceedings, Assistant Attorney General Shiraz Zaka, representing the Ministry of Interior, presented the government’s report and opposed the petitions.

The law officer informed the court that the names had previously been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) but were added to the PCL on July 8.

However, the court was not satisfied with the government’s arguments.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer argued that their names were initially removed from the list but were later included again due to bad faith.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court declared the inclusion of their names in the PCL invalid and ordered their removal.

Last month on August 28, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, along with his son Rasakh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi, has challenged the inclusion of their names in the Pakistan Consolidated List (PCL), seeking permission to perform Umrah with his family.

The family filed an application in the Lahore High Court to have their names removed from the PCL, which restricts their ability to travel abroad. The petition named the Federal Government, the Ministry of Interior, and other relevant authorities as parties to the case.

In a recent decision, the Lahore High Court allowed the removal of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his family’s names from the PCL, thereby permitting them to travel abroad. Following this ruling, the concerned authorities temporarily withdrew their names from the PCL.

However, the names of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Rasakh Elahi, and Zahra Elahi were subsequently re-included in the PCL, prompting the family to file another application.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi requested the court again to issue definitive orders to permanently remove their names from the PCL, enabling him and his family to undertake their Umrah pilgrimage without further restrictions.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi emphasized the importance of performing Umrah and appealed to the Lahore High Court to uphold their right to travel. He requested that the court ensure the removal of his and his family members’ names from the PCL, allowing them to go abroad for their religious obligations.