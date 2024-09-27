Sindh govt confirms Umerkot blasphemy accused killed in fake encounter

Sindh Police has submitted a report confirming that Dr Shahnawaz, accused of blasphemy, was killed in a staged encounter in Umerkot. The Sindh government has vowed to register an FIR against the officers involved if the victim’s family refrains from doing so.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar made the announcement during a press conference at the Directorate of Social Media on Thursday. He was accompanied by Education Minister Sardar Shah and Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

“I had ordered a swift inquiry into the Umerkot incident, and a detailed investigation has been completed,” Lanjar stated. “The report is 31 pages long, using CCTV footage and vehicle trackers to conclude that the encounter was fake. It also establishes the involvement of the DIG and other subordinate officers.”

The minister emphasised that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government would not allow extrajudicial killings. “We are ordering an FIR against the officers involved. The democratic government of the PPP stands by the findings of the inquiry committee, which has recommended that the victim’s family file a case. If they fail to do so, the Sindh government will step in as a party and file the case.”

Lanjar stressed that, even if Dr Shahnawaz was guilty of blasphemy, it was the police’s duty to present him before a court. “The matter is still under investigation, and it’s unclear whether he committed the crime or not. His mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis.”

The minister presented the preliminary findings but assured that the government would conduct a full inquiry into the incident, with more facts likely to emerge. “There will be an FIR against all officers involved. The Supreme Court’s judgement is clear: there can only be one FIR per incident, and if the victim’s family doesn’t file it, the state will.”

Lanjar further pointed out that the investigation has implicated senior officials. “We believe the DIG is involved in the incident. It’s my responsibility to restore public confidence in the police. The report makes it clear that this was a staged encounter. The police are meant to protect society, not conduct fake encounters.”

He confirmed that a new DIG has been appointed for Mirpurkhas, while the six FIRs filed against the victim, Dr Shahnawaz, are still under investigation. “We are still determining whether Dr Shahnawaz actually committed blasphemy,” he added.

The minister assured the public that the government’s authority would be upheld, with institutions working within constitutional boundaries. “Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will soon announce compensation for the victim’s family, and we stand in full solidarity with them.”

Before the press conference, the inquiry report on the Umerkot incident was handed over to the Sindh government. The investigation was conducted by a team of senior police officers, including DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo, DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Chandio, and SSP Shiraz Nazir Abbasi.

Following the submission of the report, an internal meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s House, where the findings were reviewed. The chief minister tasked the interior minister with making the report public.