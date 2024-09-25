Fawad Khan all set to make Bollywood comeback alongside Ridhi Dogra

Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan is all set to return to Bollywood in an untitled romantic comedy with Indian actor Ridhi Dogra.

The project would see Fawad performance in India after a gap of nearly nine years since his last movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

The director’s name is not revealed yet. The movie is set to be made in New York and London with a story of romance.

Earlier, it was reported that Fawad would work opposite Vaani Kapoor. But now it has emerged that he would work opposite Ridhi Dogra.