All Blacks seek to end Wellington jinx, with Cane poised for 100th cap

Sam Cane wants New Zealand to snap their winless streak in Wellington when they face old rivals Australia, with the veteran flanker poised to play his 100th game for the All Blacks.

New Zealand host the Wallabies on Saturday at Sky Stadium where the All Blacks are winless in their last five games since 2018 — including last month’s shock 38-30 defeat to Argentina.

Cane, who is on 99 Tests, is set to become only the 13th All Black to reach the 100 milestone in what is likely to be his last international on New Zealand soil.

He joins Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath later this year on a three-year contract, leaving him ineligible for the All Blacks after the end of season tour of Japan, England, Ireland, France and Italy, which starts in October.

“You need a bit of luck along the way to get to 100,” Cane told reporters on Tuesday at the All Blacks training base near Wellington.

“The first 50 came reasonably quickly, without too much trouble, but this next 50, I’ve had to be patient.

“It’s tested me a wee bit more, with a few road bumps, but it will be really nice to look back on in time and crack that club.”

Since his 2012 debut when he scored two tries against Ireland, Cane has seen several teammates reach 100 Tests, including Sam Whitelock who set the New Zealand record of 153 appearances in last year’s World Cup final.

Cane is only eclipsed in the current squad by Beauden Barrett, who has played 130 internationals.

The match against Australia is a dead rubber since the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup by beating the Wallabies 31-28 in Sydney last Saturday.