PM congratulates Rind on winning Karate Combat event

APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Shahzaib Rind, the Pakistani mixed martial arts player from Balochistan, who won the Karate Combat Championship (KC-49) held in Singapore. “You have brought fame to Pakistan through your sport and expertise. The whole nation feels proud of you,” the prime minister said, according to a PM Office press release. In the final contest held in Singapore, Shahzaib defeated Brazil’s Bruno Roberto De Assis. Commenting on his win, Rind wrote on his X timeline, “Alhamdulillah, history has been made! This is the first time Pakistan has become a world champion in MMA. This was a very tough fight at the start, but I had this hope, as well as all your prayers.”

