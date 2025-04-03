Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school shelter, leaving 25 dead

At least 25 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday, which targeted a school in Gaza. The Dar al-Arqam School, located in northeast Gaza City, was being used as a shelter by displaced people. The Civil Defence Agency reported over 100 injuries from the strike.

The Israeli military stated it had targeted a “Hamas command and control center” in the Gaza City area. However, it did not confirm if the school was the intended target. The military claimed the site had been used by Hamas for planning attacks against Israel.

Hamas quickly condemned the strike, accusing Israel of targeting civilians in what it called an ongoing genocide. The attack highlights the continued violence in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled to schools and shelters to escape the fighting.

The death toll in Gaza has risen sharply since Israel resumed large-scale airstrikes on March 18. According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 50,000 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict.