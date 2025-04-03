Shibli Faraz rejects claims of Imran Khan’s negotiations with the establishment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz has denied any knowledge of directives from party founder Imran Khan for negotiations with the establishment. Speaking at the Islamabad High Court, Faraz stated that he has not met Khan in six months due to restrictions, despite court orders. He added that until he hears directly from Khan, he cannot comment on any speculation.

Faraz’s comments come amid reports of a meeting between Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Information Adviser Barrister Saif. Sources suggested that Khan agreed to talks with the establishment and assigned his aides to initiate backchannel discussions. However, PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram and Faraz both denied these claims, emphasizing the need to respect judicial decisions.

Regarding the resignation of senior PTI leader Hamad Azhar, Faraz expressed regret, calling Azhar an “educated leader.” He dismissed rumors of internal rifts within the party and clarified that Azhar had not left PTI. Faraz also stated that there was no disagreement with Imran Khan’s leadership or decisions, and that provincial political realities should not invite interference from other regions.

Faraz also reaffirmed PTI’s stance on judicial appointments, criticizing the current process as favoritism. He emphasized that a country cannot progress without justice and said PTI would continue its political struggle. Faraz hinted at an upcoming opposition alliance focused on judicial reforms, underlining that weak institutions would lead to public insecurity and hinder national progress.