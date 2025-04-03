Mohsin Naqvi becomes president of Asian cricket council

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has officially taken over as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He succeeds Shammi Silva, the former President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The announcement was made on Thursday, marking a new chapter for the regional cricket body.

In his first remarks as ACC President, Naqvi expressed his excitement and honor. He emphasized that Asia is at the heart of world cricket. He vowed to work closely with all member boards to boost the game’s growth and expand its global influence.

Naqvi promised to create new opportunities for the sport. He also aims to strengthen collaboration among cricketing nations in the region. His leadership promises to elevate Asian cricket to new heights.

Shammi Silva, who served as ACC President before Naqvi, thanked the members for their support. He highlighted the significant achievements of the ACC under his tenure. Silva expressed pride in the progress made during his leadership.