Gas pocket discovered during test drilling in Karachi

A gas pocket has been found during test well drilling in Karachi’s Korangi Creek area. TPL Properties, a real estate developer, confirmed the discovery in a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday. The company noted that initial assessments suggest the gas may be biogenic methane, formed by the decomposition of organic matter.

TPL Properties clarified that the gas pocket is not part of any known natural gas reserves in the region. The company believes the gas will likely dissipate naturally, especially if left to burn. They also highlighted that this discovery is part of a larger study involving national and international consulting firms.

The study includes several tests, such as geotechnical assessments and environmental impact evaluations. It also looks into soil composition, electrical resistivity, and contamination levels. The study aims to gather comprehensive data about the area’s geology and resources.

In 2020, a Chinese study found gas and coal reserves in the Korangi Creek area. It identified rock layers rich in hydrocarbons, including methane gas. However, previous oil and gas exploration efforts near Karachi’s coast were unsuccessful due to a lack of structural traps to hold the hydrocarbons.