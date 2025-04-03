Trump’s tariffs target Antarctica’s penguin islands

Heard Island and McDonald Islands, remote territories near Antarctica, have been added to the US’s latest tariff list. These islands, home to penguins and with no permanent residents, now face a 10% tariff. The inclusion has caused confusion, as the islands have no recorded exports.

The islands are part of Australia’s external territories. They were listed alongside other territories like Norfolk Island and Cocos (Keeling) Islands. Despite having no known trade with the US, these territories have been swept up in the tariffs.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commented with irony, saying, “Nowhere on Earth is safe.” Norfolk Island, with only 2,200 residents, has a higher 29% tariff. Local officials disputed claims of large exports to the US.

Experts have questioned the data and reasoning behind including such remote areas. Albanese called the tariff list “random.” Authorities from Australia and the White House have not yet commented on the situation.