NEPRA cuts electricity tariffs by Rs3.02 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs. The price cut of up to Rs3.02 per unit will apply from April to June 2025. This decision follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s earlier announcement and is part of the quarterly adjustment.

The reduction will benefit all electricity distribution companies, including K-Electric. It is expected to provide relief of approximately Rs56.38 billion to consumers. However, lifeline and prepaid customers will not benefit from this price cut.

For Karachi consumers, the price will drop by Rs3.02 per unit, while other areas will see a reduction of Rs1.90 per unit. The price relief will reflect in consumers’ April bills, with adjustments based on January 2025 for K-Electric and February 2025 for other areas.

NEPRA clarified that the price cut follows requests from distribution companies. The reduction applies to monthly fuel price adjustments, easing the financial burden on consumers.