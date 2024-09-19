Lebanon attacks: Use of electronic means for terrorism in foreign countries reprehensible: FO spox

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks in Lebanon through the detonation of electronic equipment and said that the use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism in foreign countries was reprehensible.

“Pakistan strongly condemns this week’s attacks in Lebanon carried out through detonation of electronic equipment. The use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism in foreign countries is reprehensible,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly press briefing. She said the terror attacks were the manifestation of Israel’s alarming adventurism in the region, endangering peace and security.

“Pakistan reaffirms its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel accountable for its acts of international terrorism and violation of international laws.”

She said Pakistan called for full implementation of ICJ Advisory Opinion delivered on July 19 this year and welcomed the United Nations General Assembly resolution to turn the Advisory Opinion of the ICJ into action. She also condemned the Israeli air strikes on a school and refugees shelter in Gaza and said such attacks on targets, including refugee camps, also violated the spirit of ICJ provisional measures that called for the provision of essential services and humanitarian assistance to address the challenges faced by the Gaza people.

Spokesperson Baloch told the media that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would participate in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York from September 23-27 where he would reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and express support for the role of the United Nations in forging global peace, security, and prosperity.

He will also emphasize the importance of addressing long-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the question of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides meeting with UN Secretary-General and UNGA President, and members of the Pakistani diaspora, the prime minister will also attend several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session, including the high-level meeting on Existential Threats Posed by Sea-level Rise and the UN Security Council’s open debate on leadership for peace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who will also accompany the prime minister, would represent Pakistan at the Summit of the Future, convened by the UN Secretary General, on September 22-23. He will also take part in several ministerial meetings, including: OIC FM’s Annual Coordination Meeting; OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir; Ministerial Meeting of G77 and China; and Non-Aligned Movements Ministerial meeting.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan had rejected the explanation given by the Afghan side on the disrespect of Pakistan’s national anthem by Afghan officials in a ceremony, as it was against the diplomatic norms.

She said Pakistan had conveyed strong displeasure to the Afghan authorities, stressing that any individual enjoying diplomatic status should respect the national anthem and flag of the host country. Pakistan reserves the right to take action in accordance with the diplomatic norms and practices, she added.

To a question, she clarified that as per data, Acting Consul General, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir in Pakistan had a valid visa and enjoyed diplomatic status. Regarding the visit of Russian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, she said both sides held talks and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations and agreed to pursue dialogue and cooperation in areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education.

The two sides will also continue to consult and coordinate on multilateral fora, including at the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Besides, a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan Mercantile Exchange and St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange was signed on Wednesday. Pakistan also signed the Instrument of Accession to the MoU on Creation and Development of International Transport Corridor (Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan).

Spokesperson Baloch said the first phase of ‘Farcical’ election exercise in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) conducted under Indian supervision carried no legal value in the eyes of international law.