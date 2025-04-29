CM Punjab launches Rs84bn ration card program for 1.25m deserving families

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to give ration cards to 12.5 lac working families. She while addressing a ceremony to distribute ration cards to the workers and miners said that there is tension on the border between India and Pakistan, but there is no need to worry. The Pakistan Army can combat every threat. Allah Almighty has given Pakistan, Pakistani people and the Pakistan Army the courage to encounter the enemy.

She said, “I congratulate Labour Minister Faisal Khokhar, his team and Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani for providing ration cards to 40,000 workers. The ration card program is initially being launched with Rs. 50 billion per year. We will strive to our utmost to include as many labourers as possible in the ration card program. The ration card is not for those who ask for arms, but for those who work 15 to 16 hours in a day.”

She added, “It gave me immense pleasure to see a worker coming from Muzaffargarh who believes in hard work despite being deprived of limbs. We are ensuring a minimum wage of Rs. 37 thousand for every worker to be paid under any circumstance. I am happy that the government is providing assistance to the workers, even if it is a meagre amount of Rs. 3000/. Since assuming power, efforts have been made so that no one has to feel any inconvenience in the shape of visiting government offices time and again, and the government itself reaches out to lend them assistance. I do not like people standing in queues to distribute rations.”

She said, “The incumbent government delivered ration to 30,000 families at their doorsteps in the first of Ramadan. In this Ramadan, 10,000 rupees cheques were delivered to the people at their homes. It is a sacred trust of the people which we are delivering to them at their doorsteps. Allah Almighty entrusted upon me the responsibility of power to serve the people. If anyone thought of developing Pakistan, it was Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif also thought of building motorways and other mega projects.”

She added, “Whenever the economy went up and inflation went down, it was Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s tenure of government. We never heard of electricity prices coming down, but Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif reduced electricity prices in reality. When electricity rates were high, we gave a subsidy worth Rs. 52 billion as a relief. The price of ‘Roti’ came down from Rs. 25-30 to Rs. 12-15, this has never happened before. All provinces have resources, the problem is not about resources, but about the intention to serve the masses with honesty.”

She said, “We fulfilled out promise of not causing any harm to the farmers and also did not let the price of ‘Roti’ increase. This is a new Punjab where the government itself goes to the people to redress their grievances and fulfil their basic needs. I am fighting the people’s war, I will not sit with calm until prosperity comes to every home. For the first time in Pakistan, a state-of-the-art medical city including bones, skin, burn unit, trauma centre is being built in Lahore.”

She added, “Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha will be functional by June.”

She said, “30,000 houses have been built within a year so far and the target of building one lakh houses will be accomplished this year. One lakh laptops are going to be distributed to students in Punjab. The Punjab government will pay the expenses for the education of 50,000 children for three years. When I visited to Sambrial, Wazirabad, Gujranwala and Gaghar Mandi, I witnessed a network of roads being laid overe there. Roads up to 100 kilometers are being built across Punjab.”

She added, “Garbage is being collected from homes throughout Punjab under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ program. Electric buses are plying in Lahore and electric buses will be plying throughout Punjab soon. In addition to the metro bus system, the RT bus system is being launched in the cities of Punjab, in which three hundred passengers will be able to travel daily. The metro bus system will start in Gujranwala this year.”

She said, “If service is provided with best intentions, its results also come to surface. If work is done with hard work and sincerity, people’s lives improve and swift progress occurs. Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif have set examples of public service. A lie is being spread that farmers have suffered losses. Rs. 5000 per acre is going to be given to the owner having less than 12 acres of land. Fixing the price of wheat at Rs. 4000 will make the price of ‘Roti’ and flour expensive for 15 crore people. The Punjab government is reaching out to the doorstep of its citizens to alleviate their sufferings and redress their difficulties. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fighting with her heart and soul to provide service and ensure prosperity of the people of Punjab.”

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for a phased rollout of large-scale construction, repair, and rehabilitation projects aimed at upgrading local development infrastructure in major cities across the province.