Not a shred of evidence shared by India, says ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry presented “irrefutable” evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

During a press conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, he said that Indian army officers are orchestrating cross-border terrorism within Pakistan and supplying explosives to target civilians and security forces.

He further stated that India had failed to provide “a shred of evidence” to support its allegations against Pakistan regarding the recent Pahalgam attack. “Seven days have passed since the Pahalgam incident, and so far, India has not presented any evidence for its baseless allegations,” Chaudhry added.

He revealed that India was operating a terror network inside Pakistan, providing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives, and funds to militants. “This irrefutable evidence is just one small part of India’s state-sponsored terrorism,” the DG ISPR said.

DG ISPR detailed the arrest of a Pakistani citizen allegedly trained and sponsored by India. He said the suspect was apprehended near the Jhelum bus stand on April 25 and found in possession of an IED, two mobile phones, and Rs70,000.

Subsequent searches recovered an Indian-origin drone and Rs1 million in cash from the suspect’s residence. “Forensic analysis of the retrieved materials confirmed irrefutable evidence, verifiable by any credible independent agency,” Chaudhry said.

The ISPR chief identified the handler as Subedar Sukhwinder, a junior commissioned officer of the Indian army. He alleged that other Indian army personnel involved included Major Sandeep Verma, Subedar Sukvinder, Havildar Amit, and another soldier. “These individuals are directly involved in sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan,” he said.

He added that Indian handlers were directing terrorists to deliberately cause civilian casualties in Pakistan and stage attacks designed to portray the country as a hub of terrorism internationally. He further revealed that handlers had sent detailed videos instructing how to manufacture explosive devices.

DG ISPR said that Major Sandeep, an Indian army officer, admitted to orchestrating terrorist activities spanning from Balochistan to Lahore.

He mentioned that on November 22, Subedar Sukhwinder allegedly instructed Abdul Majeed to collect an IED and a damaged drone near Head Marala.

A few days later, on November 30, Majeed reportedly planted an IED on a military vehicle in Jalalpur Jattan, resulting in the martyrdom of four personnel. For completing the task, he was allegedly paid Rs656,000.

He went on to share that on March 18, Subedar Sukhwinder provided coordinates for another IED near Kotli. The following day, schoolchildren discovered a suspicious bag, and army personnel later recovered a bomb from the area.

Following the recovery, Indian media falsely claimed that five bombs were found in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which the DG ISPR dismissed as “blatant propaganda.”

On April 22, 2025, Sukhwinder allegedly placed another IED near Nadalah. The next day, Abdul Majeed was instructed to detonate the device at a local bus stand, the military spokesperson added.

DG ISPR reiterated that the evidence underscored India’s active role in supplying explosives to terrorists operating within Pakistan’s borders. He called on the international community to take notice of India’s actions.

Separately, the Pakistan Army on Tuesday shot down another Indian military quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Satwal sector, security sources said. Earlier in the day, Pakistani forces had downed an Indian quadcopter in the Manawar sector of Bhimber district.

According to the sources, the quadcopter, identified as a Phantom 4 model, was conducting surveillance inside Pakistani territory when it was intercepted and brought down.